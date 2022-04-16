Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In reference to the recent letter to the editor, “BDN should apologize”: Absolutely not!

The “anti-Trump blather” as stated by the misinformed writer was not dishonest or in any way written out of jealously or hatred. The Bangor Daily News was just reporting the sad truth. Like the Russian president is distorting the truth about Ukraine to the Russian people, I believe Donald Trump did the same thing to the American people and still is with his “alternative facts” (lies).

When the truth hurts I guess it’s hard not to lash out. However, being informed and intelligent about what is truth and what is banter is how, in my opinion, the BDN has always operated. What I feel is so pervasive in society today are those who do not accept the truth, who look and find false information that appeals to them and profess those lies as truth to others, and that is the true nature of incompetence.





Robert Gray

Brewer