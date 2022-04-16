Four adults, four children and their four dogs were left without a home after a fire destroyed their Bangor mobile home early Saturday morning.

The homeowners, a husband and wife, lived in the home at 666 Finson Road in Bangor with their three sons, aged 5, 4 and 2. The homeowners also rented a room to the wife’s brother and his girlfriend, who have an 18-month-old son, according to Carrie Bailey, mother of one of the homeowners.

The residents also have four dogs, all of which made it out safely.





Everyone was inside when the fire began at about midnight on Saturday, according to Assistant Bangor Fire Chief Chandler Corriveau. No one was injured, but the home is a total loss.

“It’s very unfortunate, but the fact that they had working smoke detectors saved their lives,” said Corveau. “Nighttime fires are never good,and I think we would’ve had a different outcome if they didn’t have working smoke detectors, especially with young children.”

Corriveau said all three Bangor fire departments responded, as well as the Maine Air National Guard. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes, he said.

Corriveau said the cause of the fire is unknown, as it’s under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.

The family began a GoFundMe online fundraiser to help replace their belongings that were lost in the fire. Seventeen donors had raised $850 of the $10,000 goal as of Saturday morning.