DAMARISCOTTA — Registered Democrats in Lincoln County are invited to nominate themselves as a delegate to the Maine State Democratic Convention. The form can be found here: https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/delegate.

The deadline to submit this form is Wednesday, April 20. The election will take place at the Lincoln County Democratic Committee’s monthly meeting on Thursday, April 21. Nominees do not have to be present to be elected but may register for the online meeting at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet.



Every two years, thousands of Democrats from all corners of Maine come together to shape the future of the party. At the Maine State Democratic Convention, delegates vote on a few items of party business and are invited to participate in workshops as well as hear from Democratic leaders, elected officials and other special guests. Learn more about the convention at https://mainedems.org/convention.





Delegates are asked to purchase a ticket to the convention and participate in the online voting that takes place on Thursday, May 12, at a minimum. Waivers for the ticket price are available for those with need who want to participate.

To prepare for the vote, optional discussions will take place through an online chat forum from Monday, May 9 to Wednesday, May 11. Voting by telephone is an option for delegates without Internet access. Delegates are then invited to attend the Democratic State Convention held May 13 to 14 in Bangor with a remote participation option.

“Nominating yourself as a state convention delegate is a wonderful way to get involved, learn from our leaders in Augusta, and have a voice in shaping the future of the Maine Democratic Party,” shared Chris Johnson, chair of the Lincoln County Democratic Committee.