Last week Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson was confirmed to the Supreme Court. Her rise can be celebrated by all of us. Yes, she will be the first Black woman Justice. But she is also a jurist who will not be stereotyped and whose decisions will not be predetermined. And to even the most specious arguments, she can reply with knowledge of the Constitution and experience in the courtroom, and respectful of precedent, protocol, and persons.

This is what having a Democratic majority looks like. And until the Republican Party disavows the authoritarian impulses of right-wing extremism, we should do our part to preserve the Democratic majority.

Annlinn Kruger





Bar Harbor