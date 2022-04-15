This story will be updated.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

DEXTER, Maine — An Orneville man is facing multiple charges after allegedly kidnapping his 4-year-old son and fleeing in a vehicle, then returning for money and attempting to take his 2-year-old daughter.





Travis Lawler, 32, smashed a window and broke into his mother-in-law’s home on Railroad Avenue in Dexter, where his wife and children had gone to escape his abuse, according to the Dexter Police Department.

Lawler allegedly threatened to kill his family if police were called, according to information released by the Dexter Police Department.

Lawler was arrested Wednesday after he was unable to take his daughter and fled on foot, with his son, into the wooded area behind his mother-in-law’s home, police said.

Lawler is charged with two counts of kidnapping, a Class A crime, and burglary, a Class B crime. Lawler is also charged with domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, criminal trespassing, criminal threatening and refusing to submit to arrest, all Class D crimes.

Police responded to the reported kidnapping around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday. Lawler refused to cooperate with authorities, but officers eventually took him into custody. No one was hurt, police said.

Lawler was booked into the Penobscot County Jail on Wednesday night. He is being held without bail Friday.