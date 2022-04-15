If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

The Kennebec County facilities manager charged with unlawful sexual touching and assault plead no contest to the accusations on Thursday.

James Saucier, 60, of Belgrade was arrested in late January on accusations that he sexually assaulted a female jail inmate, according to the Sun Journal. Three counts of gross sexual assault were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.





Following his arrest, Saucier was placed on paid and then unpaid suspension from his job as maintenance supervisor.

The no contest sexual touching and assault plea stemmed from an accusation that Saucier had sexually touched a femaile inmate between Feb. 15 and March 1, during which the inmate was working for the county under Saucier’s supervision.

He reportedly asked the victim if he could touch her while she was at his office, located in the basement of the former Kennebec County Courthouse at 95 State St. in Augusta. The woman did not respond to Saucier’s question, but reported the confrontation to a jail corrections officer.

The woman also reportedly told officials that she went to the office about a week after the initial event and Saucier sexually assaulted her. She noted to police that she was caught off guard by the confrontations, and did not know how to react because she relied on Saucier for her position as a working inmate.

During interviews with police, Saucier repeatedly denied that he had acted inappropriately toward the woman, or that he had initiated any contact, according to the Sun Journal.

Saucier was sentenced to five months in jail and is required to pay a $500 fine, along with 364 days in jail, with all 364 days suspended. He will serve jail time in the neighboring Somerset County Jail, rather than the Kennebec County Jail where he had prior contact with other inmates in an official capacity, the Lewiston newspaper reported.

While he is incarcerated, Saucier is forbidden to have contact with the victim or other female inmates, other than incidental contact. He will not be required to attend sex offender counciling.

According to his attorney, Saucier is not planning to seek reinstatement to his position with Kennebec County, the Sun Journal reported.