A Silver Alert has been issued for a Holden man who has been missing since the beginning of the week.

Randy Carver, 66, was last seen at his 36 Moon Avenue residence in Holden at the beginning of the week, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Carver is a 6-foot-tall, 200-pound white man with gray hair and silver eyes. He was last seen wearing baggy clothes.





Carver has dementia and is believed to be traveling on foot, Moss said.

Anyone with information about Carver can call the Holden Police Department at 207-624-7076.