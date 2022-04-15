Randy Carver, 66, has been missing since the beginning of the week. Credit: Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safety

A Silver Alert has been issued for a Holden man who has been missing since the beginning of the week.

Randy Carver, 66, was last seen at his 36 Moon Avenue residence in Holden at the beginning of the week, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Carver is a 6-foot-tall, 200-pound white man with gray hair and silver eyes. He was last seen wearing baggy clothes.

Carver has dementia and is believed to be traveling on foot, Moss said.

Anyone with information about Carver can call the Holden Police Department at 207-624-7076.

 

Leela Stockley

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley and staying active in the Maine outdoors.