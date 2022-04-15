Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 50s to low 60s north to south with rain in the north and sunshine in the southern half of the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The latest on the coronavirus

Another 356 coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 2,276. Check out our tracker for more information.

The tribal sovereignty measure passed the House in a 81-55 vote on Thursday in a historic victory for Maine’s Indigenous people.





“It’s just so crazy that one minute you’re helping a neighbor and the next it’s the end,” Jodie Martin, the town clerk of Montville, said. “It’s such a tragedy to happen.”

One Maine potato farmer said that fertilizer prices rose from 25 cents per pound in 2021 to 40 cents per pound this year.

Pedestrian deaths have grown nationwide amid a surge in dangerous driving during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.

The Rams hope to rally from a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning as South Portland outlasted Bangor 3-2 in the state championship game last year.

Each of the endangered livestock breeds on Saffron and Honey Homestead number fewer than 2,000 worldwide.

The idea to have all students wear one color has come up several times at Old Town High School in the past decade, but never gained traction.

The property known as the former Ramada Inn will get a facelift after new owners bought the inn this April.

With more than 640 people scheduled to paddle in 340-plus canoes and kayaks through some tricky whitewater sections, spills can occur often.

Jared Golden’s campaign reported raising $635,000 during the first three months of the year, bringing the Democrat’s total fundraising to roughly $2.9 million.

Despite pandemic restrictions, Maine had a strong tourism season in 2021. Summer 2022 is expected to be even busier.

In other Maine news:

Madison company aims to turn pulpwood into insulation, reducing buildings’ energy use

Bar Harbor gets 1st large cruise ship visit since 2019

Roofer faces $500K in fines for refusing to protect workers at Hampden job sites from falls

Saco lawyer’s license suspended again after Maine Supreme Court overturns decision

Common Ground Fair slated to return after 2-year hiatus

3 Northern Light hospital projects will cost 40 percent more due to labor and material cost hikes

Aroostook astronaut Jessica Meir to throw 1st pitch for Sea Dogs next month

Fugitive arrested in Cumberland County for failing to register as sex offender in 2 states

Whoopie Pie Festival will return in person on June 25 after 2 years of being virtual

You can find these birds in your backyard if you look beyond your feeder

New video shows Maine woman before she was killed by suspected serial killer

Hannaford pledges to fully convert to renewable energy by 2024

Portland International Jetport runway closures to start next Monday

Acadia’s trail system has been added to the National Register of Historic Places

If you’re new to gardening, here’s 4 things you can do right now