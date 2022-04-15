The Supreme Court Case That Could End Federal Climate Action

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Despite the need for urgent climate action at all levels, the Supreme Court of the United States is reviewing this term whether the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has the authority to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from stationary sources. This case has implications for climate action and for the myriad other issues that Federal agencies work through on behalf of the American people. Join Doug Lindner, advocacy director for Judiciary and Democracy, and Anthony Moffa, associate professor of law at the University of Maine School of Law, to learn more about this case and what the coming years could look like if the conservative majority on the Supreme Court handcuffs climate action by the EPA.

When: Friday, April 22 12-1 p.m.





