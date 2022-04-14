ORONO — Canada’s Ballet Jörgen’s Anne of Green Gables — The Ballet® will be performed at 7 p.m. April 16 at the Collins Center for the Arts. The show features the touring professional dancers, as well as a small group of young local dancers who were recommended by their teachers and accepted into the Anne of Green Gables — The Ballet® Local Participant Program. Tickets are available online.

“Anne of Green Gables” is a 1908 novel by Canadian author Lucy Maud Montgomery. Written for all ages, it has been considered a children’s novel since the mid-20th century. It recounts the adventures of Anne Shirley, an 11-year-old orphan who is mistakenly sent to Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, a middle-aged brother and sister who had intended to adopt a boy to help them on their farm in the fictional town of Avonlea on Prince Edward Island. The novel recounts how Anne makes her way with the Cuthberts, and in school, and in the close-knit farming village.

The performance is made possible through the assistance of the heirs of Lucy Maud Montgomery. A full-sized symphonic ballet score has been created as an extended orchestration of the Anne of Green Gables — The Musical,™ made possible through a partnership with Avonlea Productions Ltd. and Erinsharn Productions Ltd.



