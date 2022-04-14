OLD TOWN – The Animal Orphanage, a no-kill animal shelter in Old Town, is hosting a Pet Run/Walk event on Sunday, April 24. Registration is taking place at the Old Town/Orono YMCA at 9 a.m. with the race starting at 10:30 a.m. There will be prizes for best pet costume, best participant costume, and best family costume. We hope that you will bring your whole family, including your pets! All pets must be leashed.

The past two years have been difficult for everyone but as a small non-profit, no kill shelter, the impact of the pandemic has been significant. Our beloved shelter relies heavily on voluntary donations and the generosity of the public. We haven’t been able to hold this race since 2019 so we’re looking forward to connecting with our community support system in a safe and fun way.

A special thank you to our sponsors: Rise Private Wealth Management, a private wealth advisory practice or Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. and Governor’s Restaurant & Bakery.





Come early to register, $20 for individual walkers runners and $30 per family (two to five registrants).