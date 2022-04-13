ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension has a new resource for home gardeners who want to establish or maintain wild blueberries on their property.

“Growing Wild Blueberries in the Home Garden” includes considerations for soil type, how to transplant blueberry sod, mulching and water needs, encouraging pollinators, mowing and weed management. Additional topics include general best practices and troubleshooting.

This publication and more are available for free download on the UMaine Extension publications website, or by contacting 207-581-3792 or extension.orders@maine.edu.



