BAR HARBOR — All college students at Maine colleges and universities are encouraged to gather for a day of retreat by the sea to meditate on God’s mercy.

“Ocean of Mercy” will be held at Holy Redeemer Church, located on 56 Mt. Desert Street in Bar Harbor, on Saturday, April 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Two meals are included. Registration is $25 through April 20. Registration and more information are available at https://teamup.com/event/show/id/4nzYZtMeKq2Ar5LRDnWRdprbZcoS9E.





The event is being hosted by Campus Ministry at the University of Maine in Orono. If you should have any questions, feel free to email Audrey Aylmer, campus minister at UMaine’s Newman Center, at audrey.aylmer@portlanddiocese.org.