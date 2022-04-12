Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to low 60s from north to south, with a chance for rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 data from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Wastewater testing shows a significant spike in COVID-19 in Bangor, with the city reporting among the highest virus concentrations among U.S. samples measured through the same testing method in the past six weeks.
Bangor student who had her braids cut and faced racist comments is pushing to make hair discrimination illegal
While the Bangor School Department has resolved to address racism in its classrooms, Arianna DeJesus said discrimination against students of color persists.
Veterans clubs in peril after obscure change to Maine pull-tab gaming rules
The games are often used at VFW posts, Eagles clubs and Elks halls to offset expenses and provide a pastime while members gather at bars.
Portland eyes hiring new city manager even though the job could change later this year
There may be confusion among applicants about what their role as Portland city manager might be.
Billy Miller bangs the drum one last time after 65 years with the Bangor Symphony
Billy Miller retired Sunday in a moving tribute during the final concert of the symphony’s 126th season that pulled in its largest audience since before the pandemic.
Teen with hearing disorder is drama star on Fort Kent stage and decorated athlete
Oliver Caron has a rare a neurological condition that makes it difficult to discriminate between subtle differences in sounds and words.
Aroostook County might get a 2nd varsity football team
The St. John Valley Mustangs consists of student-athletes from Fort Kent, Frenchville and Madawaska.
2 bald eagles in Maine test positive for avian flu
Both cases were detected on April 6. One was in Lincoln County and the other was in York County.
PLUS: One bald eagle was found dead and another ill from the avian flu near Lake Champlain in Vermont.
Cosplayers descending on Maine for inaugural science fiction and superhero extravaganza
The two-day spectacular on April 30 and May 1 at Thompson’s Point is set to be the state’s first convention dedicated to the art of cosplay.
This tiny carnivore could be the key to tracking nearly a dozen declining Maine species
Maine’s marten may require more detailed study as disruptions to forests and climate change threaten their existence.
Watch this beautiful Canada lynx stroll along a frozen Maine pond
The video shows a lynx walking slowly along the edge of a pond, just feet from an area of open water near the shore.
In other Maine news …
Stephen King’s fictional version of Bangor may get its own TV show
Man OK after pacemaker shock likely caused by State House rally sound system
Rappers Pitbull and Iggy Azalea set for August concert in Bangor
Maine cruise ship season begins this week after pandemic hiatus
Ice jams on Aroostook and Allagash rivers trigger flood advisories in several areas
Maine House advances pioneering ban on sludge spreading linked to PFAS contamination
Man arrested after shooting at York County home
Car crashes into school bus in Somerset County town
Caribou man arrested on several charges following 4-hour standoff
Baby eel value up to pre-pandemic levels