The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 data from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Wastewater testing shows a significant spike in COVID-19 in Bangor, with the city reporting among the highest virus concentrations among U.S. samples measured through the same testing method in the past six weeks.





While the Bangor School Department has resolved to address racism in its classrooms, Arianna DeJesus said discrimination against students of color persists.

The games are often used at VFW posts, Eagles clubs and Elks halls to offset expenses and provide a pastime while members gather at bars.

There may be confusion among applicants about what their role as Portland city manager might be.

Billy Miller retired Sunday in a moving tribute during the final concert of the symphony’s 126th season that pulled in its largest audience since before the pandemic.

Oliver Caron has a rare a neurological condition that makes it difficult to discriminate between subtle differences in sounds and words.

The St. John Valley Mustangs consists of student-athletes from Fort Kent, Frenchville and Madawaska.

Both cases were detected on April 6. One was in Lincoln County and the other was in York County.

PLUS: One bald eagle was found dead and another ill from the avian flu near Lake Champlain in Vermont.

The two-day spectacular on April 30 and May 1 at Thompson’s Point is set to be the state’s first convention dedicated to the art of cosplay.

Maine’s marten may require more detailed study as disruptions to forests and climate change threaten their existence.

The video shows a lynx walking slowly along the edge of a pond, just feet from an area of open water near the shore.

In other Maine news …

Stephen King’s fictional version of Bangor may get its own TV show

Man OK after pacemaker shock likely caused by State House rally sound system

Rappers Pitbull and Iggy Azalea set for August concert in Bangor

Maine cruise ship season begins this week after pandemic hiatus

Ice jams on Aroostook and Allagash rivers trigger flood advisories in several areas

Maine House advances pioneering ban on sludge spreading linked to PFAS contamination

Man arrested after shooting at York County home

Car crashes into school bus in Somerset County town

Caribou man arrested on several charges following 4-hour standoff

Baby eel value up to pre-pandemic levels

Bangor’s Maine Discovery Museum names interim director