FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington’s celebrated Visiting Writers Series presents fiction writer Gregory Brown as the popular program’s final reader of the season. Brown will read from his work at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 14 in The Landing at the UMF Olsen Student Center. The reading is free and open to the public and will be followed by a book signing with the author.

For current UMS Covid policy for visitors, go to https://www.maine.edu/together/community-guidance/everyone/.

Reservations can be made at https://forms.gle/BnkQS4cHkWp1FUF47.





Brown’s debut novel, “The Lowering Days” (HarperCollins), set in the 1980s in Maine, explores family, the power of myths and environmental exploitation in powerful and poetic prose. His work has also been published in Green Mountain Review, Alaska Quarterly Review, and Tin House, among others, and he is the recipient of Narrative Magazine’s 30 Below Prize.

He is a graduate of Columbia University and earned his MFA from the Iowa Writers Workshop.

“The Lowering Days” is available for pre-purchase at UMF University Bookstore and Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers.

The Visiting Writer Series is sponsored by the UMF Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing Program.