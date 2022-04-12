Just What Is Going On with Offshore Wind in Maine?

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Offshore wind represents a major opportunity for Maine’s clean energy future and our economy. In order to ensure that offshore wind is done right, Maine is creating a Roadmap to develop an offshore wind industry that works for Maine’s people, economy, and heritage. Join us as Stephanie Watson from the Governor’s Energy Office, Maine’s State Economist Amanda Rector, and Dr. Damian Brady, Agatha B. Darling Associate Professor of Oceanography at UMaine provide an overview of the draft recommendations and how to engage in the process. MCV’s Program Manager Will Sedlack, who is a member of the Advisory Committee for the Offshore Wind Roadmap, will moderate the discussion.

When: Friday, April 15, 12-1 p.m.





Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.