BANGOR – The Bangor Symphony Orchestra announced on April 12 a campaign to raise $1.25 million for the organization’s endowment fund, in recognition of the orchestra’s recent 125th anniversary. At a press conference, Executive Director Brian Hinrichs shared that the campaign has raised $1.1 million to date and is now turning to the community for support to cross the finish line.

In a surprise, it was also announced that Eaton Peabody and the Eaton Peabody Foundation were making a $10,000 matching contribution to kick-off this phase of the campaign, in honor of Campaign Chairperson Berney Kubetz, an attorney at Eaton Peabody and dedicated BSO volunteer. Donations through May 1 will be matched up to $10,000 in Kubetz’s honor.

Managing Partner at Eaton Peabody David Austin said, “Fundraising projects of this scale require tireless dedication. We are so fortunate that the Bangor Symphony Orchestra, its Board of Directors, and Berney Kubetz were willing and able to take on the challenge. Everyone at Eaton Peabody is very proud of the work that Berney has done as Campaign Chair.”





Hinrichs commented, “We are grateful for this gift from Eaton Peabody and the Eaton Peabody Foundation, and we know it will inspire more in our community to support this cause.” He continued, “From the start, this campaign has been about securing the Symphony’s future, and we are grateful for gifts of any size that will help keep classical music and music education alive in Bangor for the next 125 years.”



For more information and to make a donation, please visit bangorsymphony.org/endowment.