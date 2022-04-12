BREWER — Pine Cone Council 114 of the Knights of Columbus in Bangor is sponsoring a benefit cribbage tournament on Saturday, April 30 at St. Joseph’s Church Hall on North Main Street. The doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the tournament begins at 9 a.m. The entry fee of $30 includes grilled hamburgers and hot dogs along with several side dishes. Players are guaranteed eight games and the top four will advance to the semifinals. Cash prizes will be paid to the top four finishers. Players must be at least 18 years old.



To register please contact Keith at keithforbes4@gmail.com or call Romeo at 207-249-4034.