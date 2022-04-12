PORTLAND — An Azande Mass for members of Greater Portland’s Sudanese Community will be celebrated on Easter Sunday, April 17 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.

The Mass will be celebrated in English, Azande, and Arabic, and will feature traditional music and dancing. More than 200 people, most of them members of the Sudanese community, gather in the Cathedral for the Easter Sunday Mass each year.



Easter, the celebration of the Resurrection of Our Lord, is also a time to celebrate new life coming into the Church and that is certainly evident at the Easter Sunday Azande Masses. Many years, over 20 people are baptized at the Mass.





The Azande community holds Sunday prayer services in the Cathedral chapel throughout the year.

