A man was arrested Sunday after an early morning shooting in Waterville.

Maurice Watkins-Cundiff, 30, of Fairfield faces charges of attempted murder, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

Watkins-Cundiff was arrested about 1:40 a.m. on suspicion of OUI and driving without a license after officers found his sports car in the Pleasant Street area.





Police then found evidence of gun shots on Pleasant Street and a possible domestic dispute involving Watkins-Cundiff.

Police believe Watkins-Cundiff shot at someone who was trying to leave in a car.