BELFAST – The Waldo County Commissioners are pleased to announce that 100 acres of land at 68 Little River Drive in Belfast has been sold by the county to a local company.

The County of Waldo purchased the land for $350,000 from previous owner Charles Boynton of Belfast on April 13, 2004 with long term plans to move all county departments and operations to that site. When this did not come to fruition, subsequent county commissioners held onto the property while considering other options for use.

Due to its close proximity to the Belfast airport, the zoning prohibits a number of uses. With the surge in property sales over the past two years, in October the commissioners decided to put the land up for sale with a local real estate agent and it was placed on the market in early November. In February, an offer was made in the amount of $375,000, $25,000 more than the county’s purchase price, and the commissioners agreed to sell.





On April 7 the commissioners voted unanimously to place the $352,025 received after closing costs from B&B Midcoast Properties, LLC into the county’s reserve accounts as follows:

$150,000 in the future technology reserve,

$100,000 in the facilities all other reserve,

and $50,000 in the sheriff (building) reserve.

The remaining balance will be put into undesignated funds.