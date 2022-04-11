BANGOR, Maine – The Maine Discovery Board of Directors has named Kate Dickerson the interim executive director of the Maine Discovery Museum. Dickerson will succeed outgoing Executive Director Niles Parker, who recently announced that he will become the executive director of the Nantucket Historical Association in mid-May. Dickerson is the founder and director of the Maine Science Festival, a program of the Maine Discovery Museum, that successfully re-launched its popular, in-person educational offerings in March.

“We are excited that Kate has agreed to serve in this capacity during this transition,” said Anne-Marie Storey, president of the Museum’s Board of Directors. “The Museum is committed more than ever to building upon our recent successes, including those achieved by Kate and the Museum staff with the recent Maine Science Festival, and to continue to grow in exciting ways to serve the community. The Board feels confident that Kate will be invaluable in setting goals and objectives for the Museum’s future while also providing the administrative guidance that we need during this time of transition.”

Parker noted, “Having had the pleasure of working closely with Kate over the past eight years, I am thrilled to see her step into this position and keep MDM’s momentum going. Her vision for the Maine Science Festival and her work to make it a reality have been inspiring. Our commitment to expanding public science education programs for people of all ages in Maine will only get stronger and more exciting. I know that the staff and Board will enjoy working with Kate and I’m eager to see MDM’s continued growth.”





Upon accepting the position Dickerson remarked, “I’m delighted to step into this role as interim executive director, and am excited about MDM’s direction after a difficult two-plus years. The joy we’ve all experienced with reopening the Museum and celebrating Maine science via the recent Maine Science Festival has been made possible thanks to Niles’ leadership and the remarkable efforts of our whole team. I appreciate this opportunity from the Board, and know that MDM will continue to provide outstanding educational, STEAM-based programming, and continued science engagement via our programs, including the MSF.”

Maine Discovery Museum’s mission is to educate children and families, encourage creativity, nurture a sense of wonder, and challenge all to learn in new and innovative ways.