Are you vaccinated or or do you plan to be vaccinated against COVID-19? Are you a resident of Hancock or Washington County? Through an initiative funded by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Program, Healthy Acadia has two incentive opportunities for you this spring.

Share Your Story

Why is it important to you to be vaccinated against COVID-19? Now through June, the community health organization invites individuals ages 5 years and older who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and reside in Hancock or Washington County to share their story. Send Healthy Acadia your 30-60 second video from your mobile phone, or share your story in writing (150 words or less) via text or email. For every video or story submitted, Healthy Acadia will award a $25 stipend, up to a maximum of five (5) paid submissions per person, while funding lasts. Be a part of a creative solution to the pandemic. We can beat this together.





Submit your video or narrative by email or text to Nina Duggan at nina.duggan@healthyacadia.org or 207-271-6023. With your submission, you can choose whether or not you would like your story shared across Healthy Acadia’s social media channels.

Enter to Win

Now through June, Healthy Acadia invites individuals ages 5 years and older who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and reside in Hancock or Washington County to enter for a chance to win a $50 gift card to a local business of the winner’s choice. In line with Healthy Acadia’s mission, gift cards cannot be issued for businesses that exclusively sell products that contain alcohol, tobacco, and/or maijuana. One gift card per county will be awarded each month to eligible individuals who enter to win.

The monthly drawing will run through June 2022. Any resident of Hancock or Washington County who has been vaccinated against COVID-19 is eligible to participate. Proof of vaccination is required.

To enter, go to bit.ly/cv19-vax-me.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for all people to lead healthy lives throughout Washington and Hancock counties. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s health and wellness programs and services, visit healthyacadia.org.