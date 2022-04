Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I was just reading that some think the flagpole money in Washington County could be better spent. This is private money. No taxes involved. They can do what they want.

If you feel that way, go tell Elon Musk to stop sending tour buses into space and use the money for humanitarian purposes. Good luck with that.

Scott Randall





Brewer