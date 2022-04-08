A Temple man was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury this week on charges in connection with a reported attack on a family that had been walking their dog last fall.

Anthony W. Jordan, 32, allegedly accosted a man, woman, child and a dog while the family had been out for a walk in October 2021. During the confrontation, Jordan had supposedly hit the child and kicked the dog, after asking for identification, choking the man and shoving the woman.

The woman reportedly called 911, and Jordan was arrested shortly after the attack.





He was indicted on a Class B felony charge of aggravated assault with indifference, two counts of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor terrorizing and one misdemeanor count of violation of condition of release, according to NewsCenter Maine.