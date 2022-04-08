Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 50s from north to south, with rain and high winds throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Eleven more Mainers have died and another 233 coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,219. Check out our tracker for more information.

The more contagious “stealth omicron” variant now accounts for the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in Maine with transmission looking to tick upward here.





Maine schools are now eligible to request free at-home COVID-19 tests to distribute to students and staff.

Susan Collins was experiencing “mild symptoms” and would isolate and work remotely in accordance with federal guidelines.

Nathan Reardon had posted a job listing online in late 2017 looking for a “work wife” to “take care of me” during 60- to 80-hour work weeks.

Lubec selectmen approved a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of whomever absconded with the signs, some poles and all.

Instead of launching rockets on land, as it planned to do in Jonesport, bluShift now is leaning toward firing them off of a liftboat miles off the coast.

David Oakes, 57, of Frankfort was indicted on March 23 by the Waldo County grand jury on a Class B charge of theft by deception.

While 46 states will hold legislative elections this year, some lean so heavily one way or the other that party control is not in question.

It comes as Republicans have repeatedly hammered Democrats over the surge of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

We asked Bangor Daily News readers what questions they had about the split. Here are the answers.

The increased number of popular social media sites has motivated the school to take steps to address cyberbullying within its community.

The University of Maine has landed a deal with ESPN and ESPN+ to stream both men’s and women’s hockey games through the 2027-28 season.

It remains to be seen if former Orono High School multi-sport standout Jackson Coutts can make it to the Major Leagues.

