Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high 30s to low 50s from north to south, with rain and high winds throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Eleven more Mainers have died and another 233 coronavirus cases were reported on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,219. Check out our tracker for more information.
The more contagious “stealth omicron” variant now accounts for the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in Maine with transmission looking to tick upward here.
Maine schools are now eligible to request free at-home COVID-19 tests to distribute to students and staff.
Susan Collins tests positive for COVID-19
Susan Collins was experiencing “mild symptoms” and would isolate and work remotely in accordance with federal guidelines.
Maine man accused of fraud allegedly hired a ‘work wife’ and has history of labor violations
Nathan Reardon had posted a job listing online in late 2017 looking for a “work wife” to “take care of me” during 60- to 80-hour work weeks.
Culprit snatches 30 street signs over 2 days in Lubec
Lubec selectmen approved a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of whomever absconded with the signs, some poles and all.
Spurned by Jonesport, Brunswick company now looks to build its rockets in Steuben
Instead of launching rockets on land, as it planned to do in Jonesport, bluShift now is leaning toward firing them off of a liftboat miles off the coast.
Searsport Historical Society treasurer accused of embezzling $70K
David Oakes, 57, of Frankfort was indicted on March 23 by the Waldo County grand jury on a Class B charge of theft by deception.
Maine’s competitive legislative races are a rarity on the national scale
While 46 states will hold legislative elections this year, some lean so heavily one way or the other that party control is not in question.
Jared Golden bill would make it harder for Joe Biden to end migrant expulsion policy
It comes as Republicans have repeatedly hammered Democrats over the surge of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Answers to your questions about the Anthem-Maine Med split
We asked Bangor Daily News readers what questions they had about the split. Here are the answers.
Caribou school system tackling cyberbullying a month after student’s death
The increased number of popular social media sites has motivated the school to take steps to address cyberbullying within its community.
UMaine hockey game streams will look better next year thanks to new ESPN deal
The University of Maine has landed a deal with ESPN and ESPN+ to stream both men’s and women’s hockey games through the 2027-28 season.
Former Orono baseball star plays in 2 spring training games for the Washington Nationals
It remains to be seen if former Orono High School multi-sport standout Jackson Coutts can make it to the Major Leagues.
In other Maine news …
Maine Legislature reverses course on vehicle inspection and pet food fee hikes
Trailer carrying mobile home jackknifes, causing head-on crash in Hancock
After Senate vote, Maine is a step closer to banning out-of-state garbage
1 killed in Albany rollover crash
Woman killed in Portland pileup crash identified
Former Danforth employee charged with embezzling $111K from town
Maine House votes to phase out pesticides containing ‘forever chemicals’
Janet Mills pardons former firefighters association treasurer who stole $11K from group and Greenville
Boothbay Harbor man killed after being hit by van in Florida