DOVER-FOXCROFT – The show must go on! After a two-year hiatus, Pine Tree Hospice’s 26th annual Variety Show is back on Saturday, April 30 at 2 p.m. at the Center Theatre. It’s the perfect time to get out with the kids, Mom, Dad, Grandma, and Grandpa, and enjoy an entertaining show that people love! If you’re new to the area or have never seen the Variety Show, come have some fun on an April afternoon, and if you’ve been coming for years, this year’s show is sure to be one of the best!

The hilarious Q-Tips, a local group of comediennes (you might recognize them from around town), make their return with wonderfully silly skits. Exciting new acts include a dancing terrier, future famous actresses and actors from SeDoMoCha Elementary School performing songs from Disney’s “Frozen,” and a sneak peak of “Moana Jr.,” a Tony-winning Broadway musical adaptation of a Disney film that will be performed in May and June at the Center Theatre. The Penquis Ukulele Players, and Some Reel People will play toe-tapping music! A perennial favorite is Susan Ramsey and Ruth Fogg from North Country Strings performing a comedy routine to music. If you haven’t seen them, now is the time!

This event benefits Pine Tree Hospice – the area’s only volunteer hospice offering free non-medical services and education in our communities. Pine Tree Hospice helps caregivers, those grieving, and people who are living with long-term illnesses, some of whom are isolated and may not qualify for other services. Trained staff and volunteers are able to identify resources for a variety of needs including Advance Care Planning, and caregiver resources.





Offering vital services in Piscataquis, and parts of Somerset and Penobscot counties, Pine Tree Hospice needs your support. Events like the Variety Show not only raise money but increase awareness of our services so that more people can be helped. We send special thanks to our Executive Producer-level sponsor Puritan Medical Products in Guilford. We hope to see you at our Variety Show!



For more information on Pine Tree Hospice, our services, or this event, please call 207-802-8078 or email info@pinetreehospice.org.