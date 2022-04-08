Maine-ly Harmony women’s barbershop chorus is back rehearsing together and preparing for their upcoming competition and convention in Westborough, Massachusetts. The women will be competing against other choruses throughout New England and Canada.

Chorus members are all vaccinated against covid and are meeting at the Randolph United Methodist Church, 16 Asbury Street, on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wearing masks is voluntary. Women and girls are invited to join the rehearsals, share their voices and enjoy the beautiful harmony. Nothing lifts your spirits like singing great songs from each decade and hearing beautiful four-part harmony surround you.

Soon, the chorus members hope to be singing live again for the folks we used to visit such as the veterans at Togus, private celebrations, elderly housing and nursing home residents, fundraisers for humanitarian organizations and summer theatre events, among others. The best we could do last year was to send Vimeos to facilities to share with their residents.





For more information, contact Lea at 207-622-1273 or Jenny at 207-441-2816.