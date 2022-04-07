The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

On March 8, we announced our plan to donate a week’s worth of new subscription revenue to Direct Relief, an aid organization that is working to connect Ukrainian civilians with medical assistance.

Between our announcement and the end of the campaign on March 14, our audience came through. One hundred four readers generated $4,468.97, which we donated to Direct Relief on their behalf.

Not only were we inspired by our audience’s generosity, but so was an anonymous member of the community, who contacted us with an offer to more than match our donation with an even $5,000. We are grateful to this donor for joining us, and for amplifying the impact of this campaign.





A number of subscribers also contacted us to let us know they made donations to Direct Relief prompted by our campaign. We are deeply grateful to our subscribers for stepping up.

Anyone who has watched the destruction of Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Kyiv knows that our contribution represents a tiny drop in a vast sea of need. We are proud to stand with the Ukrainian people nonetheless. Believers in democracy should never face down a tyrant accompanied by silence from the rest of us.

If you missed our campaign but still wish to donate to Direct Relief, please do that here.