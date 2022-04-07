Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I read with interest Patricia Morris Clark’s column about teaching young children to read early. My mother was a teacher and taught me to read very early, to the point where in the second grade I was teaching other kids to read. I can’t emphasize enough how important that is in today’s world.

I cringe at some of the misspellings and incorrect usages I see in the media. That ability has served me well in education, career and socially. And the best part… I can do the Cryptoquip in 20 minutes.

Harold Shaw





Penobscot