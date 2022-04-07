Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I’m not concerned if people are independents, Democrats or Republicans. I just have to believe that we are all tired of “dancing around” the question as to whether our past president is a danger to this country.

In recent months, I believe more than enough evidence has come forth to allow any reasonable prosecutor the information needed to bring Donald Trump into a court of law. Proving his lawlessness shouldn’t be difficult especially when he continues to flaunt the law and more recently started to push Vladimir Putin (yet again) to bring what others have called “dirt” on the current president and his son.

It appears to me that Merrick Garland is more concerned that any action on the part of the Department of Justice will be seen as politically motivated. I guess I have to ask the question, is Garland an officer of the court or just another person that seems afraid to alienate the former president (no matter what he says about following the law).





Things in this country are bad enough, what with the economy and the war going on in Ukraine. We need some good news that proves that a person (no matter who they are) is responsible for their actions. This country was built on a foundation of laws and it is about time that our elected officials step up to the plate and enforce them.

Richard Barclay

Holden