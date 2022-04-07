ALFRED, Maine — Dozens of animals were seized in Alfred on Thursday.

The animals were reported at a residence at 58 Sanford Road, according to the state’s Animal Welfare Program.

When state inspectors arrived, they found dozens of animals at the residence, which the owners had attempted to operate as a shelter over the past year. In that time, the building failed to pass several state inspections.

Details on the conditions that the animals were kept in have not yet been released, and the residence is under investigation.