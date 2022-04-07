Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to to low 50s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 276 more coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,208. Check out our tracker for more information.

Pills, including Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, are increasingly seen as one of the best ways to keep people out of the hospital.





The insurer owes MaineHealth more than $70 million for services over the last three years.

PLUS: Gov. Janet Mills said Maine Medical Center’s decision was a “drastic, damaging move” that should be reversed.

AND: We want to know your questions about Maine Med’s decision to drop Anthem

Nathan Reardon has either refused to do the necessary work to bring the property up to code or done work or sought permits in a way that violates the rules.

Tim Stone, one of the partners behind Dawnland Campground, said tree houses are “whimsical” and evoke childhood memories for many people.

Their one-of-a-kind waterfront acreage, panoramic views and other amenities are intended to reflect their value.

Jesse and Molly Jimerson have to pinch themselves each morning when they wake up at their new home at Piper Mountain Christmas Trees.

Some wonder if all the efforts are only delaying the inevitable shuttering of the two rural veterans facilities.

Nearly a year after his diagnosis, Lucas Graychase is still working as facilities director for the Brewer School Department, overseeing major work at the city’s two schools.

Waldo County residents will choose between a longtime local law enforcement officer and a relative Maine newcomer.

In other Maine news …

Person killed in Portland crash

It’s the beginning of seal pupping season in Maine

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Susan Collins ‘pro-pedophile’ following support for Supreme Court nominee

Autopsy: Woman found at end of Fairfield driveway last summer died of accidental overdose

Maine’s aging power grid is taking a battering as climate disasters become more common

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Woolwich crash

Maine driver charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Sabattus dies

Maine man who crashed into library expected to face more charges after passenger dies

Union Street home where December fire killed 3 men is demolished

Former Maine corrections officer charged in deadly crash wants evidence thrown out

Rare eagle that visited Maine spotted in Nova Scotia

Cianbro acquires Florida-based construction firm

Maine woman convicted of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

Jared Golden says federal money could help rural Maine communities fund police