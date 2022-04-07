Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to to low 50s from north to south, with cloudy skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 276 more coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,208. Check out our tracker for more information.
Lifesaving COVID-19 pills are being underused in Maine
Pills, including Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, are increasingly seen as one of the best ways to keep people out of the hospital.
Maine Medical Center to drop Anthem customers from in-network coverage in 2023
The insurer owes MaineHealth more than $70 million for services over the last three years.
PLUS: Gov. Janet Mills said Maine Medical Center’s decision was a “drastic, damaging move” that should be reversed.
AND: We want to know your questions about Maine Med’s decision to drop Anthem
Bangor’s fight with man accused of fraud goes beyond condemned section of mall
Nathan Reardon has either refused to do the necessary work to bring the property up to code or done work or sought permits in a way that violates the rules.
A future trip to Ellsworth could include a stay in a luxury treehouse
Tim Stone, one of the partners behind Dawnland Campground, said tree houses are “whimsical” and evoke childhood memories for many people.
These prime Maine properties are selling for millions with no house included
Their one-of-a-kind waterfront acreage, panoramic views and other amenities are intended to reflect their value.
This Nevada couple found their dream home on a Christmas tree farm in Newburgh
Jesse and Molly Jimerson have to pinch themselves each morning when they wake up at their new home at Piper Mountain Christmas Trees.
Maine will spend millions to save veterans homes without a long-term plan
Some wonder if all the efforts are only delaying the inevitable shuttering of the two rural veterans facilities.
He worked in Antarctica for 8 months, then came back to a terminal cancer diagnosis
Nearly a year after his diagnosis, Lucas Graychase is still working as facilities director for the Brewer School Department, overseeing major work at the city’s two schools.
One of these 2 men will likely be the next Waldo County sheriff
Waldo County residents will choose between a longtime local law enforcement officer and a relative Maine newcomer.
In other Maine news …
Person killed in Portland crash
It’s the beginning of seal pupping season in Maine
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Susan Collins ‘pro-pedophile’ following support for Supreme Court nominee
Autopsy: Woman found at end of Fairfield driveway last summer died of accidental overdose
Maine’s aging power grid is taking a battering as climate disasters become more common
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Woolwich crash
Maine driver charged in deadly hit-and-run crash in Sabattus dies
Maine man who crashed into library expected to face more charges after passenger dies
Union Street home where December fire killed 3 men is demolished
Former Maine corrections officer charged in deadly crash wants evidence thrown out
Rare eagle that visited Maine spotted in Nova Scotia
Cianbro acquires Florida-based construction firm
Maine woman convicted of sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl
Jared Golden says federal money could help rural Maine communities fund police