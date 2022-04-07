AUGUSTA — When Natania, a first-grader at St. Michael School in Augusta, was informed she would get to serve as “Principal for a Day” on Tuesday, April 5, her first thought was to use her newfound “power” to effect positive change (pictured).

“She decided to give everyone a dress down day for a donation of $2 or more per person,” said Principal Kevin Cullen. “All of the proceeds would go to the people of Ukraine. Amazing.”

On Tuesday, Natania was welcomed into each classroom with a “Good Morning, Principal Natania” as she made her way around the school collecting donations.





“In total, we raised close to $800 for the people of Ukraine,” said Cullen.

Marianne Pelletier, superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools, even called Natania to thank her for her efforts.