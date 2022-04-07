AUGUSTA – The annual juried UMA Student Art Exhibition allows an inspiring window into the creativity and dedication of students taking UMA art classes. This year’s exhibition, the first in-person juried Student Art Exhibition in two years, will feature works created over the past year, including paintings, works on paper, and sculptures.

This year’s Juror of Awards is renowned artist Tessa Greene O’Brien, who will select exceptional student works for awards, which will be delivered at the opening reception.

The opening reception for the show is April 9 from 1-3 p.m. in the Danforth Gallery, located in Jewett Hall. All are welcome to join us for the reception as we celebrate UMA student artists.





The 2022 UMA Student Art Exhibition is on view in the Charles Danforth Gallery at the University of Maine at Augusta from April 9-29. The public is welcome to visit the gallery in Jewett Hall, which is open on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please follow Danforth Gallery on Facebook and Instagram, and view current, past and upcoming exhibitions at danforth.uma.edu.