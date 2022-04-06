A former Cumberland County corrections officer facing manslaughter charges in a deadly crash is asking the court to throw out an interview he gave to police.

In July 2019, Kenneth Morang was driving a pickup truck on Route 25 in Gorham after a 16-hour shift at the Cumberland County Jail in Portland when he rear-ended a car, pushing it into oncoming traffic. Raelynn Bell, 9, was killed in the crash.

Morang’s attorney said the Gorham police detective who approached him in the hospital did not record the interview, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Morang’s family also said the detective promised at the time he wouldn’t be charged.