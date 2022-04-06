Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to mid-50s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Five more Mainers have died and another 451 coronavirus cases were reported since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,207. Check out our tracker for more information.
Surveillance data show that there has been an increase in viral RNA in wastewater over the past 15 days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Bangor condemns major section of mall following fight with man accused of fraud
The city has condemned the former Sears where Nathan Reardon, a man accused of defrauding the government, has been trying to set up an auto sales and repair business.
Bangor’s Bass Park used to be an entertainment mecca. Today it’s mostly empty.
Now, the sprawling facility is little more than a parking lot.
New Bangor-area barbecue food truck is a labor of love for this meat-loving couple
This Lil Piggy’s main attraction is the barbecue, with brisket, ribs, pulled pork and burnt ends, but it also boasts an array of sides and baked goods.
An Old Town native once denied entry to UMaine is now one of its top student-athletes
Andre Miller’s long football journey has been one of perseverance, determination and transformation.
Paul LePage calls Trump ‘too harsh’ on immigrants while Maine GOP expands outreach
The comments from Paul LePage suggest a recalibration on the issue and Republicans seek to make inroads with Maine’s small but growing immigrant community.
Maine could have the nation’s tightest legislative elections in 2022
Though the state and new legislative maps give Democrats a slight edge, the Maine House is leaning toward Republican control.
Maine lawmaker who opposes pro-Ukraine measure says neo-Nazis took over its military
The Maine House approved a pro-Ukraine resolution and one Maine lawmaker believes the Ukraine military has been “taken over” by neo-Nazis.
Rockland seeks federal funding to repair its iconic lighthouse
The restoration would replace rotting window sills and give the iconic lighthouse a fresh paint job.
Portland schools magnifying social services as student anxiety skyrockets
Amid isolation and disruption brought by the virus, persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness went up more than 40 percent among high schoolers from 2009 to 2021.
The only way to find out if there are ‘forever chemicals’ in your fertilizer is to ask
Widely available commercial garden fertilizers made from treated solid waste contain levels of the toxic “forever chemicals.”
In other Maine news …
Special election for open Bangor council seat draws 5 candidates
Body found on Orrington riverbank identified
Human remains found near Bangor railroad tracks
Man choking on food crashes into Gray pizzeria
Massachusetts fugitive arrested in Lewiston
After tiny coastal town declines to sell old town hall, select board eyes raising rents
Millinocket paper mill site renamed One North as owners look for renewable energy tenants
York County woman braves the African savannah on ‘Naked and Afraid’
The Backstreet Boys will perform in Bangor this summer
Oxford Hills superintendent resigns amid allegations she assaulted a student
Brewer approves 12-acre solar farm behind Lowe’s store
Harpswell charter school warns it may close if its consolidation plan isn’t approved