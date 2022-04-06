Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to mid-50s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Five more Mainers have died and another 451 coronavirus cases were reported since Saturday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 2,207. Check out our tracker for more information.

Surveillance data show that there has been an increase in viral RNA in wastewater over the past 15 days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.





The city has condemned the former Sears where Nathan Reardon, a man accused of defrauding the government, has been trying to set up an auto sales and repair business.

Now, the sprawling facility is little more than a parking lot.

This Lil Piggy’s main attraction is the barbecue, with brisket, ribs, pulled pork and burnt ends, but it also boasts an array of sides and baked goods.

Andre Miller’s long football journey has been one of perseverance, determination and transformation.

The comments from Paul LePage suggest a recalibration on the issue and Republicans seek to make inroads with Maine’s small but growing immigrant community.

Though the state and new legislative maps give Democrats a slight edge, the Maine House is leaning toward Republican control.

The Maine House approved a pro-Ukraine resolution and one Maine lawmaker believes the Ukraine military has been “taken over” by neo-Nazis.

The restoration would replace rotting window sills and give the iconic lighthouse a fresh paint job.

Amid isolation and disruption brought by the virus, persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness went up more than 40 percent among high schoolers from 2009 to 2021.

Widely available commercial garden fertilizers made from treated solid waste contain levels of the toxic “forever chemicals.”

