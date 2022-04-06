Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are moving forward with their travel plans for the coming year, including for April vacation.

“Traveling in 2022 is a little different than it was in 2019,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “Tapping into the technology of mobile phones, tablets and apps can help travelers get to their destination comfortably and confidently.”

A recent survey conducted by vacation rental company, Evolve, found that almost 80 percent of respondents planned to still travel in 2022 despite the ongoing pandemic. Sixty-two percent said they plan on taking three or more trips throughout the year.





But traveling safely right now takes some extra preparation and consideration. To help travelers feel confident and prepared, UScellular offers the following tips on how technology can help ensure a safe and memorable trip.

• Snap shots – Cameras on mobile phones are great not only for capturing memories, but for storing important documents like COVID-19 vaccination cards or negative test results that are required for travel these days. If you have an Apple device, you can add your vaccination card or other health records.

• Apps in the air – Most major airlines have easy-to-use apps for mobile phones that make it easy to check in, check luggage, store tickets, track flights and access other services with minimal contact. Some, like United’s mobile app, even let travelers upload vaccine and test result documents.

• Stay safe – Travel plans in the age of COVID can change overnight. Google’s hotel finder website or apps like Hopper can locate accommodations that offer flexible dates or free cancellations should a change of plans arise.

• Healthy away from home ¬– No one plans on getting sick while they’re travelling, but it happens. These days, many insurance plans offer telehealth services that allow patients to call, FaceTime, or chat with their doctors on a mobile device for medical advice.

• Do your research – Travelers can also use their phones and mobile devices to find important travel information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. State Department and other government agencies.

