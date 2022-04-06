HAMPDEN — CUSO Home Lending is pleased to announce the addition of Nicole Savage, their VP residential mortgage sales manager as of March 21.

As vice president residential mortgage sales manager, Savage will drive CUSO’s marketing strategy and set sales objectives for their residential mortgage program in Maine and New Hampshire. She will oversee the development of new residential mortgage business, the expansion of existing business relationships, and ensure the provision of services to customers and prospective customers seeking mortgage services.

“Nicole’s deep knowledge of the mortgage industry and her passion for helping people will serve her well in her new role,” notes Lori Michaud, senior vice president and COO of CUSO Home Lending. “Her high level of integrity, strong work ethic, and dedication to serving the communities of her home state of Maine as a board member for Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers make her a strong asset for the CUSO team.”





Savage’s early career was in finance with a focus on credit unions and lending, followed by 15 years as a loan officer. She has been a dedicated mortgage lender since 2014. The values that have guided Savage throughout her career are honesty, accountability, and trustworthiness. She is passionate about simplifying the mortgage loan process and guiding home buyers in determining the financing options that best suit their needs.