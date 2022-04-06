BANGOR – Command of the Maine Air National Guard changed during a ceremony held at the 101st Air Refueling Wing on April 3. Outgoing commander Brig. Gen. Steven D. Michaud transferred command to Brig. Gen. Frank W. Roy.

Maj. Gen. Douglas A. Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general, presided over the ceremony where a large crowd of Airmen, and family and friends of both commanders watched. Symbolizing the transfer of the command, Michaud passed the organizational guidon of the Maine Air National Guard to Roy.

Roy, a retired technician for the Maine Air National Guard, is a KC-135 command pilot with over 3,900 flight hours and former commander of the 101st. He originally enlisted in the Maine Army National Guard as a medic in 1986 and later received his commission through the Maine Military Academy, becoming a helicopter pilot prior to transferring to the Air Guard in 1993. Roy has held various positions with the 101st until his promotion to the rank of brigadier general on Aug. 1, 2020. Following his promotion, Roy has served as the Maine National Guard Chief of Staff at the Joint Force Headquarters in Augusta.





“I am truly humbled to assume command of the Maine Air National Guard,” said Roy, of T1R9. “MAINEiacs are known around the world for their dedication, professionalism, and willingness to support every mission. I want to thank Gen. Farnham, Gen. Michaud, and all MAINEiacs in Bangor, South Portland, and Augusta for this opportunity to continue to serve as your commander.”

Michaud has commanded the Maine Air National Guard since May 3, 2019. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1981, serving as an aircraft maintenance technician and crew chief prior to joining the 101st in 1987. At the 101st Michaud has served at various levels as a maintenance officer and as the commander of the maintenance group. He was promoted to brigadier general on April 17, 2019, to become the commander of the Maine Air National Guard.

“I’ve had the honor and privilege to spend a remarkable career working with you all,” said Michaud, of Orono. “Serving as your commander these past few years has tested us in new ways and I am proud to see how we have overcome many challenges, supporting our Nation, and protecting our communities here in Maine. I want to thank all of you for your part in these efforts. You have helped make difference. Thank you, MAINEiacs.”

The Maine Air National Guard has approximately 1,100 members with primary missions of world-wide air refueling and specialized communications support.

“The commander of the Maine Air National Guard plays a critical role in advocating for our Air Guard units in South Portland, Augusta, and here in Bangor,” said Farnham, who has worked with both Michaud and Roy throughout their careers. “Steve has done remarkable work strategizing long-range plans, securing the relevancy of the Maine Air National Guard for future generations of MAINEiacs. I know Frank will continue working on these projects with that same dedication and commitment to Maine.”

Following the change of command ceremony, a retirement ceremony was held for Michaud, who formally retires from the Maine Air National Guard on April 29.