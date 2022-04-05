Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Before the pandemic, things were “normal.” People said, “We’re never going to be back to the way it was” and would have to get used to the “new normal.”

Over the past two to three weeks I have heard about burglaries in and around the Bangor area, which has me concerned. These are local, community-based businesses and this seems to be becoming more frequent.

On Friday, I went shopping for groceries at the local store on Union Street. I parked, went into the store, shopped and came out. Prior to going in, there were cars parked along each side of my car.





When I came out, there was no car to the left of mine but there were about eight to 10 used syringes. I could not believe this! I went back into the store to report this and the manager had to come out to pick up this stuff. How awful! And why should he have to do this?

Several concerns here: Drug use, legal issues of course to name a few in the middle of the day in a parking lot.

I am really concerned. We all should be. I don’t think I’m going to like the “new normal.”

Sandra Hare

Carmel