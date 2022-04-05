Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

I just read an article in our local paper about Worcester Wreaths founder’s plan to build the world’s tallest flagpole in Downeast Maine. While I understand that such a symbol of our country is meaningful to many and perhaps it would be a boon to Downeast Maine’s tourist economy, I feel strongly that the billion-plus dollars that are required to fund this project would be better spent funding veterans’ programs instead.

A billion dollars could do so much in supporting our veterans in healthcare, housing, education, etc. The world’s tallest flagpole is an empty gesture when so many of our veterans in Maine and across our nation are in poverty and poor health.

Sara Hessler





Ellsworth