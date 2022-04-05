A man was injured when his dump truck crashed in Cumberland County on Tuesday.

James Cawood, 64, of West Baldwin had been traveling on Route 35 in Standish in a 2016 Mack dump truck before crossing into the opposite lane, leaving the roadway and crashing into a group of trees before coming to rest in the ditch at around 3:30 p.m., according to Capt. Kerry Joyce of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Cawood was taken to Maine Medical Center for minor injuries.





The truck, which was the only vehicle involved, was badly damaged in the crash. The truck was owned by Gorham Sand and Gravel, Joyce said.

Route 35, also known as Bonny Eagle Road, was closed while the crash was assessed, but is now open to traffic.

The circumstances of the crash are under investigation.