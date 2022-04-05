A 73-year-old Presque Isle woman was reported missing on Tuesday.
Norma Milliard was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. in Medway, according to the Presque Isle Police Department.
Milliard is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She reportedly has dementia.
She was last seen traveling in a white 2017 Chrysler 300 sedan, with the license plate 1597GJ.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen Milliard can contact the Presque Isle police at 207-764-4476, or contact their local police department.