A 73-year-old Presque Isle woman was reported missing on Tuesday.

Norma Milliard, 73, was reported missing on Tuesday by the Presque Isle Police Department. Credit: Courtesy of Presque Isle Police Department

Norma Milliard was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. in Medway, according to the Presque Isle Police Department.

Milliard is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She reportedly has dementia.

She was last seen traveling in a white 2017 Chrysler 300 sedan, with the license plate 1597GJ.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Milliard can contact the Presque Isle police at 207-764-4476, or contact their local police department.

Leela Stockley

