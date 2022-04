This story has been updated.

A 73-year-old Presque Isle woman who was reported missing on Tuesday has been safely found.

Norma Milliard was last seen at around 9:30 a.m. in Medway, according to the Presque Isle Police Department.





Milliard is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. She reportedly has dementia.

She was last seen traveling in a white 2017 Chrysler 300 sedan, with the license plate 1597GJ.