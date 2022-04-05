Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to high 50s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus in Maine
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 data from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.
Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen back above 100 for the first time since mid-March.
We answer your questions on new COVID-19 booster guidelines
From who is considered immunocompromised to when you should get a booster, we’ve got you covered.
Tenants displaced from their apartments after owners of Bangor’s Tarratine buy building
For renters like Simon and Emily Mitchell-Storer, the building’s sale means the loss of another affordable housing option in Bangor.
Paul LePage revives unsubstantiated claims in new push for voter ID laws
Paul LePage alleged voters were bused in from Massachusetts more than a decade ago when he was mayor of Waterville.
Details emerge in former Greenville police chief’s criminal threatening case
Jeffrey Pomerleau, 53, allegedly broke an order not to enter a gym and made another police officer fearful of being physically harmed.
Woman claims South Portland retirement home fired her for reporting boss’ refusal to quarantine
Navy Oum’s lawsuit is among a growing number of labor lawsuits nationwide alleging coronavirus-related labor and employment violations.
Despite public outrage, there’s excitement among Maine vets for world’s largest flagpole
The $1 billion project on building the world’s tallest flagpole Down East brought public outrage, however some Maine veterans are excited for the results.
Tired of years of budget woes, Ellsworth library director leaving for MDI
For more than two years, the Ellsworth Public Library has been under pressure from the City Council to either reduce its budget or raise more money.
How one Maine community is combating the referee shortage
The push to include teens as referees is just one way Belfast is coping with a shortage of officials that has wreaked havoc on sports schedules statewide.
2 former US defense secretaries call Vladimir Putin a war criminal during appearance at UMaine
Jim Mattis and William Cohen made their comments as President Joe Biden called for the Russian autocrat to be tried in an international court for war crimes.
Former Bangor city councilor describes his experience aiding Ukrainian refugees in Poland
Hauling a shopping cart full of candy, gloves, rain gear and other items, Sean Faircloth walked between Medyka, Poland, and Shehyni, Ukraine, to distribute food and essentials to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.
A Bangor church’s new takeout window makes it easier to give out in-demand meals
The installation of the window makes the drive-through distribution more convenient at a time when demand for the free meals has been growing.
A new wall at Bangor’s airport tells stories of people’s mental health struggles
Stories from four Mainers are included in Bangor’s installation, including Randy Liberty, commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections.
In other Maine news…
Parent company of Jay mill sold to Florida-based firm
Sheriff: Person found on riverbank in Orrington died in boating accident
Coast Guard rescues boater who fell into the water near St. Croix Island
Underground explosion shuts down roads near I-295 in Richmond
Benton man sentenced to life in prison for deaths of sister and brother-in-law
Trustee vote saves Caribou and Machias veteran homes
Lewiston man accused of armed robbery arrested after turnpike chase
As state police reduce rural patrols, Penobscot County scrambles to fill the gaps
Bangor’s Ramada Inn has been sold
Rockport hotel has a building permit again following months of delays