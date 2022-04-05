Today is Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to high 50s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention will report the latest COVID-19 data from the weekend by 9:30 a.m. Check out our tracker for more information.

Maine’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have risen back above 100 for the first time since mid-March.





From who is considered immunocompromised to when you should get a booster, we’ve got you covered.

For renters like Simon and Emily Mitchell-Storer, the building’s sale means the loss of another affordable housing option in Bangor.

Paul LePage alleged voters were bused in from Massachusetts more than a decade ago when he was mayor of Waterville.

Jeffrey Pomerleau, 53, allegedly broke an order not to enter a gym and made another police officer fearful of being physically harmed.

Navy Oum’s lawsuit is among a growing number of labor lawsuits nationwide alleging coronavirus-related labor and employment violations.

The $1 billion project on building the world’s tallest flagpole Down East brought public outrage, however some Maine veterans are excited for the results.

For more than two years, the Ellsworth Public Library has been under pressure from the City Council to either reduce its budget or raise more money.

The push to include teens as referees is just one way Belfast is coping with a shortage of officials that has wreaked havoc on sports schedules statewide.

Jim Mattis and William Cohen made their comments as President Joe Biden called for the Russian autocrat to be tried in an international court for war crimes.

Hauling a shopping cart full of candy, gloves, rain gear and other items, Sean Faircloth walked between Medyka, Poland, and Shehyni, Ukraine, to distribute food and essentials to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

The installation of the window makes the drive-through distribution more convenient at a time when demand for the free meals has been growing.

Stories from four Mainers are included in Bangor’s installation, including Randy Liberty, commissioner of the Maine Department of Corrections.

In other Maine news…

Parent company of Jay mill sold to Florida-based firm

Sheriff: Person found on riverbank in Orrington died in boating accident

Coast Guard rescues boater who fell into the water near St. Croix Island

Underground explosion shuts down roads near I-295 in Richmond

Benton man sentenced to life in prison for deaths of sister and brother-in-law

Trustee vote saves Caribou and Machias veteran homes

Lewiston man accused of armed robbery arrested after turnpike chase

As state police reduce rural patrols, Penobscot County scrambles to fill the gaps

Bangor’s Ramada Inn has been sold

Rockport hotel has a building permit again following months of delays