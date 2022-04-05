WESTBROOK – After more than 22 years, Lisa G. Martin is retiring as executive director of the Manufacturers Association of Maine. Founded in 1980, the Manufacturers Association of Maine is a non-profit organization comprised of over 250 members, providing business development, legislative advocacy, networking, and career connections for students and job seekers in Maine’s manufacturing industry.

Martin began working with the association in 1999. Under her direction, MAME created multiple programs to enhance business development services for members including Business and Employee Growth Services, the MAME Hall of Fame, and the Annual Manufacturing Summit.

“With almost 1,400 Maine manufacturers employing more than 56,000 workers, manufacturing is the backbone of the Maine economy,” said Martin. “I’m proud of our accomplishments to advance the state’s manufacturing industry and have loved every minute of my role, especially meeting with companies to learn about their products, challenges, and issues. Our team and Board of Directors have and will continue to develop value-added programs and services for the manufacturing community.”





Martin is known as a strong advocate for the business community, creating partnerships with business associations, schools, community organizations and any entity that could further the cause of the manufacturing sector.

“Lisa worked tirelessly as the voice of manufacturing,” said Judith Borelli, director of government affairs at Texas Instruments and chair of the MAME Board of Directors. “Her passion and experience will be missed by everyone at MAME and the entire manufacturing community.”

Martin served on many boards and state task force groups. When she steps down as executive director in spring of 2022, she plans to spend time in her gardens and with her family.