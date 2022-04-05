Checkups are an opportunity to identify potential problem areas before they become more significant

BANGOR – Husson University’s SOARing Eagles Healthcare clinic at 79 Marshall Road in Bangor is offering free physical therapy checkups to members of the public on April 5 and April 6 from 4–7 p.m. Anyone interested in availing themselves of this service can contact Dr. Kimberly Steinbarger, PT, MHS, DHSc, an assistant professor at Husson’s School of Physical Therapy at 207-941-7181 or steinbargerk@husson.edu to make an appointment.

The checkups are open to the public and there is no charge for these physical therapy evaluations. Any adult, of any age, who is uninsured or underinsured, and needs subsequent treatment after the examination, but cannot afford to pay for it themselves, can receive it at the clinic.





“This event is ideal for any adult who would like to better understand their level of fitness, strength, flexibility, functional mobility, endurance or balance,” said Steinbarger. “After the assessment, clients will receive information about their personal health with results that identify specific concerns and challenges. Measurements gathered during these sessions can become personal benchmarks that clients can use to monitor improvements or declines in their personal health at this annual event.”

“If you’re suffering from sports or activity-related injuries; motion or strength limitations; chronic pain; functional disabilities; post-surgical pain or a loss of function, you’re welcome to contact us. We’re here to help.” said Steinbarger.

“We can also help answer questions about your fitness level and wellness as well as your strength and flexibility. If you suffer from chronic pain and are looking for help, or if you’re concerned about the effects of aging, you should definitely make an appointment with us and get evaluated. There’s no charge associated with this public service,” she said.

The checkups are an opportunity to identify potential problems areas before they become more significant. No insurance information will be required. All assessments completed during these sessions will remain confidential. Every student and physical therapy professional overseeing these evaluations has been vaccinated.

“While chronic problems can start very early, there are steps people can take to prevent further injury,” said Karen Huhn, PT, PhD, chair of physical therapy and a professor in Husson University’s School of Physical Therapy. “Think of it this way. You get your dental care assessed every six months. This physical therapy evaluation is a way to get a checkup for the rest of you!”

These evaluations serve a dual purpose. In addition to providing members of the public with a checkup at no cost that can prevent future health issues, these evaluations provide Husson University physical therapy students with hands-on experience with real-life patients. Students will be able to gain important experiential learning insights as part of this process that will make them better professionals after they graduate.

