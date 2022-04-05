PORTLAND — Students at Maine Catholic schools will present the Living Stations of the Cross around the state leading up to Easter Sunday. The Stations of the Cross began as the practice of pious pilgrims traveling to Jerusalem to retrace the final journey of Jesus Christ to Calvary. They have been prayed for centuries, allowing Christians who are unable to make a pilgrimage to the Holy Land to spiritually follow in the steps that Jesus took from his arrest and judgment to his crucifixion, death, and burial. Here is a list of the presentations scheduled:

Augusta

Students at St. Michael School in Augusta will present the Living Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, April 15, at 9 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church on 41 Western Avenue in Augusta. The presentation will be livestreamed.

Bangor

Students at All Saints School in Bangor will present the Living Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, April 15, at noon at St. John Church on 217 York Street in Bangor.





Brunswick

Students at St. John’s Catholic School will present the Living Stations of the Cross on Good Friday, April 15, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church on 39 Pleasant Street in Brunswick.

Portland

Students at St. Brigid School in Portland will present the Living Stations of the Cross on Wednesday, April 13, following the 9 a.m. Mass at St. Pius X Church on 492 Ocean Avenue in Portland.

Holy Week, the most solemn week of the entire year, will begin with Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord and culminate with the Sacred Triduum, during which Catholics commemorate the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday, the Passion and death of Christ on Good Friday, and the resurrection during the Easter Vigil and on Easter Sunday. A special Holy Week section is available on the Diocese of Portland website that includes Mass times and locations at all Maine parishes, listings of parish events, daily prayers and reflections, and many other resources.

In addition, stories from many Masses and services, messages, and other resources throughout Holy Week will be posted on the diocesan website, the diocesan Facebook page, the diocesan Twitter page, the diocesan Instagram page, myParish App, and on Bishop Deeley’s personal social media pages on Twitter and Instagram.