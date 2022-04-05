The Christine B. Foundation and Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center will be co-hosting their continued programming collaboration with the Maine Cancer Series: Bangor Region Cancer Conference. The event will be held via Zoom this year on Thursday, April 28 at 9 a.m. and will focus on building a toolkit for the cancer journey.

“It can be hard to find resources, connect with others, and have hope while facing cancer. These conferences are organized by those with lived experience and are meant to empower one another through their journey,” said Christine B. Foundation Executive Director Matt Dexter

Many Mainers are met with challenges to overcome the burdens brought on by cancer due to the high poverty rates, rural geographic plain, and transportation distances – made even harder by the pandemic. The Maine Cancer Series is organized by the cancer community, for the cancer community to give access to resources and offer empowerment to those who have received a cancer diagnosis.





Since 2007, the Downeast Living With Cancer Conference has been bringing cancer survivors together to share experiences with each other and to inspire each other.

Agenda Highlights:

Keynote – Dr. Rob Rutledge, Radiation Oncologist and Associate Professor in the Faculty of Medicine at Dalhousie University, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Featured Speakers – National Coalition of Cancer Survivorship (Veronika Panagiotou, PhD), Lelania Harpal Kuar Avila, Stephanie McLeod-Estevez, and Sarah Domarecki.

Sessions on art therapy, parenting through childhood cancer, writing workshops, and cancer checklist preparation.

The entire program will be interactive and leave attendees with tools and resources to use during their cancer journey or that of a loved one.

We’re asking for people to pre-register for the conference at https://www.mainecancerseries.org.

The Christine B. Foundation is a service-providing nonprofit, building a community of support for those affected by cancer. Christine was a mother, sister, wife, and friend to many, who lost her battle with stomach cancer at the age of 47. Since 2014, patients with cancer and their families have accessed nutrition assistance, cancer conferences, and referral coordination at no-cost through CBF.

Established in 2004 and located in Ellsworth, the nonprofit resource center was born from an organization created by Beth C. Wright, who died of breast cancer in 2000. The Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center provides compassion, support, wellness groups, advocacy and education for patients, families, and friends in the midst of a cancer diagnosis, treatment and/or remission.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact sarah@chrisbfund.org or mreisman@bethwrightcancercenter.org.